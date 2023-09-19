Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

