Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $605.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.78. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

