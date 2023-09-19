TD Cowen Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.38.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $532.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

