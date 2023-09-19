Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
MARPS stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
