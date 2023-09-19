PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.99 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

