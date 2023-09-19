Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

