Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $459.90.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $410.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.81 and a 200-day moving average of $398.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.