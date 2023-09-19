Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -515.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,613,619 shares of company stock worth $49,214,052. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.