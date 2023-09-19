Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Bank of America raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $609,906.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,838.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $609,906.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,838.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,340 shares of company stock worth $9,611,477. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

