HSBC Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CRWD stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.