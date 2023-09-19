Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $132.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

