StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.