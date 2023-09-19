Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

AJX stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 273,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

