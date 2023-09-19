StockNews.com Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

