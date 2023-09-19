Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

