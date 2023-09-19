Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,216,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.