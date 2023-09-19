StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

