StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
