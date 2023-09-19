Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Trading Up 46.8 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Avinger has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

