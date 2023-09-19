Cantor Fitzgerald Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $30.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $83,233.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $83,233.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,759 shares of company stock worth $1,441,039. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PowerSchool by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in PowerSchool by 5.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

