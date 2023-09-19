Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.63.

RCI stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

