JMP Securities Increases Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $9.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Redwood Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

RWT stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $887.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,866,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,736 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 538,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.