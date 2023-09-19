Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.99. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $199,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,063.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,021 shares of company stock worth $2,470,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

