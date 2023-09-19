TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
TKO Group Trading Up 4.0 %
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
TKO Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.
