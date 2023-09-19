Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $507.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

