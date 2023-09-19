Unity Software (NYSE:U) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.69.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.41. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,445,280. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 77.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

