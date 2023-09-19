StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. Chase has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $135.27.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Insider Activity at Chase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.