PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.