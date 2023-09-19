Guggenheim Cuts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $30.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $17.35 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $866.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,849,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 530,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

