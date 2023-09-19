Truist Financial Trims Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Target Price to $74.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,833 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 221,446 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.