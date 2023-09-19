LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

