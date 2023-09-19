JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $31.12 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.