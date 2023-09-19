Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.