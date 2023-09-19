Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

