Morgan Stanley Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $92.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.55.

NTRS stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

