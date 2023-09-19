JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

RZLT stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

