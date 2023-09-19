OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Up 5.5 %

OCX stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

