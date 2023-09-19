Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $78.62 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.