PayPal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $92.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

