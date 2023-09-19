Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,929 shares of company stock worth $230,425 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

