Truist Financial Cuts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $100.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PATK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

