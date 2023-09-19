RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RICK

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.