StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

