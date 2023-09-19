StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $9.72 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

