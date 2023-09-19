StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH opened at $9.72 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.