Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

