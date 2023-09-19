StockNews.com Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

