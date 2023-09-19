Veeco Instruments’ (VECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

VECO opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $140,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

