Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
TEDU stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.53.
Tarena International Company Profile
