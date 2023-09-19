vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.13. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About vTv Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.