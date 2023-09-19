SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.05.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $6.77 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

