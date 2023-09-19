Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

XENE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,042,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,150,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

