STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAA. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,018 shares of company stock worth $3,452,531 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,633,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

